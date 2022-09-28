Funds Remaining For COVID Small Business Grants

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County has funds left in its small business grants program for those negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic.

Those interested will want to act quickly as the money will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis and could go quickly. The money comes from a Community Development Block Grant the county received in February to create the business grant program. County officials advised, “Following review of eligible applicants and subsequent grant awards, the county has approximately $144,000 of grant funds remaining.”

Run through the Economic and Community Development Department, the applications for COVID-19 Business Relief Grants reopened this week and will be awarded to eligible businesses located within the unincorporated areas of the county. County officials detailed, “Businesses must demonstrate they have been financially impacted as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Grants will be structured in three tiers with awards of $15,000, $30,000, or $50,000 based on net losses and financial need.”

County officials provided this 3-tier system that categorizes business impacts in determining the distribution of funds:

Tier 1 = Businesses with net revenue loss of $30,000 or more and/or more than a 20% net revenue loss

Tier 2 = Businesses with net revenue loss between $15,001 to $29,999 and/or more than a 10% net revenue loss

Tier 3 = Businesses with net revenue loss between $5,000 to $15,000 and/or more than 5% net revenue loss

To apply online, click here, or for more information and questions, contact the department at econdev@co.calaveras.ca.us. Once the online application is complete, applicants are required to download grant support documents, complete/initial forms, and return completed packets to the same email or mail/drop off to:

Economic & Community Development Department, 891 Mountain Ranch Rd., Bldg. A San Andreas, CA 95249