Amador County Commercial Structure Fire Under Investigation

Fire in wine warehouse in the Plymouth area of Amador County View Photos

Amador County, CA – Fire investigators are trying to determine what ignited a commercial structure fire in the Plymouth area of Amador County this week that threatened several businesses.

Amador Fire Protection District (ACPD) crews were called out around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8th, to the 18590 block of Highway 49, between Lawrence Street and Shenandoah Road, for flames shooting out of a warehouse at the end of a strip mall. It houses several wine-tasting rooms and a wine shipping company’s warehouse, where the fire started.

Luckily, the flames did not spread to any of the other businesses, with fire crews being able to contain the blaze to the warehouse and attic. A fire investigator was called to the scene to check for clues as to what and where the fire broke out. Currently, the cause is still under investigation.

One firefighter suffered a hand injury while working to put out the blaze, according to fire officials.