Cloudy
50.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Amador County Commercial Structure Fire Under Investigation

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Fire in wine warehouse in the Plymouth area of Amador County

Fire in wine warehouse in the Plymouth area of Amador County

Photo Icon View Photos

Amador County, CA – Fire investigators are trying to determine what ignited a commercial structure fire in the Plymouth area of Amador County this week that threatened several businesses.

Amador Fire Protection District (ACPD) crews were called out around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8th, to the 18590 block of Highway 49, between Lawrence Street and Shenandoah Road, for flames shooting out of a warehouse at the end of a strip mall. It houses several wine-tasting rooms and a wine shipping company’s warehouse, where the fire started.

Luckily, the flames did not spread to any of the other businesses, with fire crews being able to contain the blaze to the warehouse and attic. A fire investigator was called to the scene to check for clues as to what and where the fire broke out. Currently, the cause is still under investigation.

One firefighter suffered a hand injury while working to put out the blaze, according to fire officials.

  • Fire in wine warehouse in the Plymouth area of Amador County
  • Fire in wine warehouse in the Plymouth area of Amador County
  • Fire in wine warehouse in the Plymouth area of Amador County
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 