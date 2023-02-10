Mother Lode Residents May Notice CAL Fire Aircraft Flying Overhead

CAL Fire pilot training aircraft to take off form McClellan Airtanker Base i View Photos

Calaveras County, CA – More CAL Fire aircraft will be visible in the skies over the Mother Lode in the coming months.

The additional flights will be taking off from the McClellan Airtanker base in the Sacramento area. Staff at the base will be supporting pilot training in preparation for the move into fire season. CAL Fire detailed that the training flights will be conducted with air attack planes, air tankers, and helicopters. They added that the flights will take place almost daily as the weather permits.

Those in the foothill areas may see these aircraft performing training maneuvers in the skies above for the next several months. Additionally, CAL Fire asks that it not be reported as a wildland fire in these areas. CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit pilots from the Columbia Air Attack Base in Tuolumne County will be taking part in this specialized training, according to spokespern Emily Kilgore.