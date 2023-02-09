Grant Funds New Life-Saving Tool To Calaveras County Firefighting

RIT pack purchased with grant funding for Central Calaveras Fire District in Mokelumne Hill View Photos

Mokelumne Hill, CA – New equipment bought with funds from a local grant has brought a new life-saving tool to the Central Calaveras Fire District (CCFD).

The Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) funded the purchase of what is called an “RIT” or Rapid Intervention Team pack. Ranging in price from $1,100.00 to $1,745.00, it is a portable air supply designed for Rapid Intervention Teams or Emergency Response Teams to provide downed, trapped, or semi-incapacitated responders or victims with breathable air.

As reported here in October 2021, the fire department was one of 17 charities, organizations and projects to receive some of the $110,000 in CCF’s annual competitive grants that year. The RIT pack is comprised of a pressure reducer, a high-pressure charging wand, a low-pressure air supply hose, and a durable carrying device. While thanking CCF for the funds, district officials noted, “We had tried several times for a grant for this vital piece of equipment, and no one else was willing to fund it…Thank you again, Calaveras Community Foundation!”