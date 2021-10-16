Over $100K Awarded To Calaveras County Community Organizations

Calaveras Community Foundation View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – Community organizations in Calaveras County are diving up over $100,000 in grant monies.

This year’s Community Grants doled out by the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) Awards have been awarded to 17 charities, organizations and projects. The money was divided up in different amounts according to foundation officials. The grants went to food pantries, programs for students, seniors, animals, and the homeless among others.

Here is the complete list of grants as provide by CCF:

Calaveras County Office of Education –restore Student Events.

Calaveras Sings Theatre Repertory (CSTARS) -produce a show in 2021.

Calaveras Humane Society – assistance in veterinary expenses for low-income senior residents.

Common Grounds (Meals on Wheels) – deliver meals to county residents.

St. Patrick’s Helping Hands –purchase more protein foods for clients’ food bags.

Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation – prepare hot meals & deliver to Murphys Senior Center for distribution.

Hospice of Amador/Calaveras County – respite care for Calaveras residents will continue.

West Point Covenant Food Pantry – will continue their Food Pantry plus provide other services for their clients.

Trinity Ranch of Calaveras County – offers practical experience for youth aging out of the foster-care system by raising livestock to take to the County Fair.

Feeney Park Foundation will update the public bathrooms at the Park.

Calaveras Pregnancy Center will publicize/promote new ultrasound testing available to Calaveras women.

Murphys Old Timers Museum – “Tales of Calaveras” -taped interviews

The Angels Camp Museum Foundation will restore the Firehouse exhibit.

Central Calaveras Fire & Rescue Protection District will obtain a Rapid Intervention Pack (RIT)–an especially important piece of equipment to ensure firefighter safety and rescue.

Sierra Hope will replace/upgrade appliances in the Hope House, a housing program for homeless individuals with children.

Douglas Flat Community Center will improve the Douglas Flat Schoolhouse by upgrading the electrical service.

Gardens to Grow In will upgrade the main courtyard entrance at the Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden, San Andreas.

Since its inception in 2000, CCF has provided over $2,800,000 in competitive grants, scholarships, and assistance. For more information about CCF, call (209) 736-1845 or click here.