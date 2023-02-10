Compassion Outreach Collaborative Forms

Shelley Muniz, Nancy Scott and Jeanette Lambert View Photo

Sonora, CA — Several independent groups that are working to help those impacted by homelessness in Tuolumne County are teaming up to form a new collaborative.

The hope is that new initiatives will be more successful if they partner, meet regularly, and collectively share ideas.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature some of the initial members of Compassion Outreach, Shelley Muniz of Resiliency Village, Nancy Scott of Nancy’s Hope, and Jeanette Lambert of the Lambert Community Drop-in Center.

They will highlight an initial project they are working on, and speak about challenges they are witnessing among the local unsheltered population.