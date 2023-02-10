Clear
38.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Compassion Outreach Collaborative Forms

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Shelley Muniz, Nancy Scott and Jeanette Lambert

Shelley Muniz, Nancy Scott and Jeanette Lambert

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Several independent groups that are working to help those impacted by homelessness in Tuolumne County are teaming up to form a new collaborative.

The hope is that new initiatives will be more successful if they partner, meet regularly, and collectively share ideas.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature some of the initial members of Compassion Outreach, Shelley Muniz of Resiliency Village, Nancy Scott of Nancy’s Hope, and Jeanette Lambert of the Lambert Community Drop-in Center.

They will highlight an initial project they are working on, and speak about challenges they are witnessing among the local unsheltered population.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 