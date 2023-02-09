Big Stretch Of Wards Ferry Road Closed Due To Various Problems

Wards Ferry Road Issues View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA — There are multiple sections of storm damage on Wards Ferry Road, and the roadway continues to slip and fall in places.

Because of public safety concerns, Wards Ferry Road is now closed from Richards Ranch Road until the final driveway on the Big Oak Flat side. The closure of that stretch, covering a couple of miles of very twisting terrain, includes the Wards Ferry Bridge over the Tuolumne River.

Tuolumne County Public Works Director Kim MacFarlane reports, “We have a geotechnical engineer scheduled for next week to assess the road. As we learn more, we will share that information with the public.”

Click on the photo box to view some of the Wards Ferry Road damage and a map of the closure area.