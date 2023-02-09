Clear
TCSO Seeks Help Finding Missing Woman

By B.J. Hansen
Janine Frizzell

Angels Camp, CA — Anyone knowing the whereabouts of a missing woman is asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

41-year-old Janine Frizzell was last seen on January 23 at around 6pm in Angels Camp. She is sometimes known to drive a red Chevy Cobalt. She was last seen wearing jeans, a shirt, and tan boots (with glitter). She is 5’2”, 112 lbs., with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

She also sometimes goes by the names of Janine Blackburn or Janine Nolan.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts should call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.

