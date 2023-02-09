2nd Weekend of February Events

There are several events planned for this pre-Valentines day weekend.

The Second Saturday of each month in Sonora along Washington Street the merchants in Historic Downtown Sonora open their doors. The galleries, restaurants, and shops offer a blend of art, live music performers and demonstrations organized by the Sonora Chamber of Commerce and the 2nd Saturday Art Night Committee. This Saturday, February 11th, Tuolumne County Arts 2nd Saturday Art Workshops will celebrate the Week of the Young Child with art workshops at Tuolumne County Arts. Stacy Lindsey will lead a class on bubble wrap printmaking. Jen Fletcher will also be offering printmaking. Bringing awareness to the need for high-quality & affordable childcare in our community while celebrating the rich home lives of the children who attend. Families have the option of having their artwork displayed at the upcoming art show. RSVP appreciated 209-743-8267

It is Gold Rush Days at Columbia State Historic Park the second Saturday of every month. This weekend you’ll get to see inside special exhibits, stores and residences not regularly open to the public. Throughout town, you will discover park docents in period attire interpreting what it looked, felt, and sounded like during the California Gold Rush. Details are in the event listing here.

This year’s Tuolumne County Poetry Out Loud Contest will be held Saturday beginning at 2 pm at the Red Church in Sonora. Eight contestants from three county high schools will compete by reciting two poems from memory. Details about the event are here.

The Columbia College Men’s Basketball team will play at home against Porterville College at 6 pm Saturday. Details on watching the Claim Jumpers in the Oak Pavilion are in the event listing here.

The Sunday 49er Rotary Super Bowl Breakfast will be held Sunday morning at the Mother Lode fairgrounds in Sonora.

This weekend is the Heavenly Chocolate Festival 2023 in Murphys hosted by the First Congregational United Church of Christ. The family-friendly event is open to the public with a variety of all-you-can-eat chocolate, wine, raffle baskets, and their famous chocolate fountain.

The EBPSC Scholarship Dinner & Dance will be held Saturday at the Sonora Elks Lodge. Proceeds support Tuolumne county youth scholarships and promote Tuolumne county junior livestock auction.

LoveMurphys Destination Planning Weekend Wine And Dine Soiree will be held in Murphys this weekend. Organizers say “the best time to do your research and plan for your warm weather season Murphys wedding or affair? During the winter off-season when tourist visitation is at a lull…” Event details are in the listing here.

In Calaveras County the 14th Annual ‘Take a Chance on Love’ Valentine’s Day Drawing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Jackson Hospice Thrift Store. Raffle items and details about tickets are here.

Christian Heights Church has an open casting call for their production of Road to Calvary. The outdoor walking tour through eight dramatic scenes of the last footsteps of Jesus Christ requires many performers, auditions are Saturday, February 11th beginning at 1:00 pm in their Church Auditorium. Details are here.

The Tuolumne County Ravens are fundraising for Special Olympics at Tractor Supply Sonora from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday. On February 25th from 10am to 1:30pm they will host the Lake Tulloch Polar Plunge. Details are here.

The February restaurant of the month is the National Hotel in Jamestown get all their and view more local restaurants in our dining guide here.

Reservations to see Horsetail Falls lit up by the sun will be available at 8 am two days prior to a planned visit date. The dates requiring reservations are February 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26. Details are here.

Check out the movie times at local theaters, the Columbia Ice Skating Park is open as detailed here. Long Barn ice skating and Leland Snowplay are also open, skiers and snowboarders check out local webcams and the Snow Report in the weather section.