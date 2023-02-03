A Weekend Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 4 PM Saturday until 10 PM Sunday. Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for Yosemite National Park from 7 PM Saturday until 10 PM Sunday.

The snow levels will initially start out from 5,500 to 6,500 feet on Saturday before lowering down to 3,500 to 4,500 feet on Sunday. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 4,500 feet, but light snow accumulation is expected down to around 4,000 feet on Sunday.

The total heavy snow accumulations will range from two inches to fifteen inches above the 4,000 foot elevation. Half-a-foot to three feet of snow is expected above 6,000 feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds may gust as high as sixty to sixty-five mph. Very strong winds will bring reduced visibility and tree damage is also possible.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon when the heaviest snow is expected.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.