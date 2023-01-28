Clear
Sonora COVID Testing Site Closed

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – Those wanting to get a COVID test at the Sonora site will find the doors closed this weekend.

Tuolumne County Health officials detailed that due to continued facility issues, the OptumServe COVID testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds off Stockton Road in Sonora will be closed through Sunday, January 29th. They did not specify the exact reason for the site’s shutdown.

The site is expected to reopen on Monday, January 30th. Health officials suggested using an at-home test kit that can be picked up for free at the Public Health Department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For those needing immediate testing, kits are also available for purchase at most pharmacies and grocery stores.

