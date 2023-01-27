Giving A Four-Legged Friend A Forever Home

Cloudy
By Tracey Petersen
Plenty of lovable future pets available at TCAC

Jamestown, CA – Those thinking of adding a four-legged member to the family will have plenty of choices, as the Tuolumne County Animal Shelter is full to capacity.

“We are reaching out to the public for help. When animal shelters are over capacity, we are forced to make euthanasia decisions, which is something we never want to do. We have lots of highly adaptable pets! We currently have puppies, large dogs, small and medium,” relayed animal control officials.

The shelter is open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Shelter officials added that special arrangements can be made by calling 209-694-2730. If there is no answer, they urge callers to leave a message.

One other option for those wanting to help these furry friends is to be a foster care provider. Programs are available through the shelter’s partner, Friends of the Animal Community, or FOAC. Animal Control details that FOAC will pick a dog from the shelter, and will help individuals with fostering. Shelter officials shared, “Through this program, all medical expenses for the pet are paid for. Come and SAVE A LIFE, ADOPT!!!!!!”

