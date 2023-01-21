A Section Of Highway 140 In Mariposa County Remains Closed

Caltrans crews work to remove a landslide on HWY 140 in Mariposa County View Photos

Mariposa County, CA – Caltrans continues to make progress in clearing last Sunday’s rockslide that temporarily closed Highway 140 near Briceburg in Mariposa County.

Heavy precipitation from a series of winter storms in the region destabilized the slope and caused the slide, according to Caltrans officials, who have initiated an Emergency Director’s Order to safely clear the slide, stabilize the slope, and make necessary road repairs. Currently, they add, “The highway will remain closed until the slope can be stabilized enough to safely allow traffic to pass through the area. Crews are working seven days a week, from sun up to sun down.”

Friday, excavators continued knocking down overhanging rocks from the slope while using heavy equipment to break large rocks into manageable pieces, allowing trucks to haul away the material. Caltrans is currently sticking to its two-week estimate for when the highway will fully reopen but is optimistic that there could possibly be a partial reopening before then. They advise, “The possibility of employing one-way traffic control or escorting traffic prior to reopening both directions of the roadway is being considered, but only would be enacted if safe for the traveling public.”

The highway is closed from the Bug Hostel to Cedar Lodge between Midpines and El Portal. Caltrans noted that travelers are being turned around at those closure points, and motorists are advised to use alternate routes to access Yosemite National Park on Highways 120 West or 41 South.