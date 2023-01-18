Calaveras County Updates Storm Damage Relief

Flooding in Valley Springs in Calaveras County View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County, along with the City of Angels Camp, have updated their joint storm damage information, which includes implementing a color-coded system to determine a structure’s safety.

“With favorable weather last night and today, water levels have receded in many areas. The levels will continue to be monitored, and crews remain ready to respond if needed,” noted county officials. With warming centers closed on Monday, they encourage citizens seeking a warm, dry place to visit public places, restaurants, and shopping centers. Additionally, those not impacted by the storms are asked to be prepared to keep themselves and their families safe while the last storm blows through.

The last round of storms left approximately 80 impacted structures, according to county officials, who added that with the city, they are continuing to work together with CalOES to be included in the presidential declaration. Currently, the Calaveras County Building Department is conducting structure safety assessments for continued occupancy. Those will include tags for impacted structures using this color-coded system:

GREEN: Lawful occupancy permitted

YELLOW: Limited occupancy permitted; repairs may be made.

RED: Unsafe structure; do not enter or occupy

Businesses and residents with major damage and flooding from winter storms are reminded to report it via forms available online and in this earlier story. Those without internet access can call the Community Information Line at 209-754-2855. An additional resource for disaster information is www.211now.com, or call 2-1-1 directly.

Additionally, owners and renters of residential and commercial properties should also fill out the damage forms. County officials say they should include damage to private roads, culverts, retaining walls, etc. To better reach those impacted by the storms, county and city officials say they will also be sending out reminder mailers.

Calaveras County property owners may also qualify for assessed tax value relief due to calamity damage caused by storm damage and flooding. Click here for the form, or contact the Calaveras County Assessor’s Office at 209-754-6356 with any questions.

Insurance policyholders are also encouraged to contact their agent to determine their winter storm coverage, what dollar deductible might apply, and whether filing a claim makes sense, as claims may impact premiums or renewal. County officials added that if people have questions about their coverage for winter storms or are having any problems getting a claim paid, they should contact the Department of Insurance at 800-927-4357, via online chat, or via email at www.insurance.ca.gov.

Those displaced from a home and in need of temporary housing, call the Community Call Center at 209-754-2855 for assistance from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily County officials provided these additional resources:

County snowplow information line 209-754-6017.

Public Works Roads line 209-754-6401 or click here.

Calaveras County Animal Services small animal evacuation 209-754-6866

Calaveras County Fairgrounds large animal/livestock evacuation 209-736-2561

Calaveras County Community Information Center provides citizens with address-specific information here.

Storm damage cleanup kits are also being offered, as previously reported here.