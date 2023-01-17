Calaveras County Receives Cleanup Assistance

Flooding In Valley Springs View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County residents and businesses are getting some much-needed tools to assist in their cleanup efforts.

The American Red Cross is distributing emergency supplies at two locations this week. The clean-up kits have a variety of household cleaners that include:

Bucket clean-up kits contain:

o Mop

o Broom

o Cleaning products

o Gloves

o Mask

Limited number of tarps

Boxes of masks

The county provided these locations for the public to get kits this week:

Tuesday, January 17, 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Jenny Lind Fire, 6501 Jenny Lind Rd, Valley Springs, CA 95252

Utica Park, 055-933 S Main St, Angels Camp, CA 95222

Thursday, January 19, 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Mountain Ranch Community Club, 8049 Washington St., Mountain Ranch, CA 95246

Parking lot next to Jenz Salon, 25 CA-4, Murphy’s, CA 9524