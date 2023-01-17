Partly Cloudy
48.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Calaveras County Receives Cleanup Assistance

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Flooding In Valley Springs

Flooding In Valley Springs

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County residents and businesses are getting some much-needed tools to assist in their cleanup efforts.

The American Red Cross is distributing emergency supplies at two locations this week. The clean-up kits have a variety of household cleaners that include:

  • Bucket clean-up kits contain:

         o Mop

         o Broom

         o Cleaning products

         o Gloves

         o Mask

  • Limited number of tarps
  • Boxes of masks

The county provided these locations for the public to get kits this week:

Tuesday, January 17, 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

  • Jenny Lind Fire, 6501 Jenny Lind Rd, Valley Springs, CA 95252
  • Utica Park, 055-933 S Main St, Angels Camp, CA 95222

Thursday, January 19, 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

  • Mountain Ranch Community Club, 8049 Washington St., Mountain Ranch, CA 95246
  • Parking lot next to Jenz Salon, 25 CA-4, Murphy’s, CA 9524
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 