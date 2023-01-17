Calaveras County Receives Cleanup Assistance
Flooding In Valley Springs
San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County residents and businesses are getting some much-needed tools to assist in their cleanup efforts.
The American Red Cross is distributing emergency supplies at two locations this week. The clean-up kits have a variety of household cleaners that include:
- Bucket clean-up kits contain:
o Mop
o Broom
o Cleaning products
o Gloves
o Mask
- Limited number of tarps
- Boxes of masks
The county provided these locations for the public to get kits this week:
Tuesday, January 17, 10:00 AM-2:00 PM
- Jenny Lind Fire, 6501 Jenny Lind Rd, Valley Springs, CA 95252
- Utica Park, 055-933 S Main St, Angels Camp, CA 95222
Thursday, January 19, 10:00 AM-2:00 PM
- Mountain Ranch Community Club, 8049 Washington St., Mountain Ranch, CA 95246
- Parking lot next to Jenz Salon, 25 CA-4, Murphy’s, CA 9524