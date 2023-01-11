Calaveras County Staff Update Storm Damage 

Calaveras County Vallecito Camp crews filling sandbags View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras Supervisors got an update regarding the string of wicked weather and its impacts.

Staff reported on sandbag services for residents and damage to the hardest hit areas at the board meeting on Tuesday. County Economic and Community Development Director Kathy Gallino advised that her department has received 60 storm damage forms, affecting residents and businesses. She detailed, “Of those, we have 18 that have major damage, 4 minor damage, and 38 affected, for a total of 60. Of those with major damage, one is a business, 17 are homes, and out of the minors, 2 are businesses and the other 2 are homes.”

Gallino added that they are working with CAL-OES and the federal Small Business Administration (SBA). She also told the board, “It looks like we will be doing an SBA declaration for physical damages.”

While the “atmospheric river” events continue to plague the county with downed trees, widespread power outages, and flooding, John Osborne, the county emergency services director, updated that Vallecito hand crews on Monday pre-filled sandbags. He detailed, “Those two crews were able to visit almost all of the sites, and yesterday they filled nearly 4,000 sandbags. Our public works crew was able to deliver between 12 and 19 tons of sand to each of the 13 sites where bags are available.”

The hardest hit areas in the county continue to be in the Valley Springs area with flooding and a huge tree that came down onto a business in the Arnold area. Citizens are also asked to please fill out storm damage reports, Click here for the county and here for Angels Camp.

Sandbag locations: Please limit the number of sandbags to 10 per resident and remember to bring your own shovel.

Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26 (Closes at 3:30pm)

Calaveras Consolidated Fire Station #3, 6501 Jenny Lind Rd. – NOTE: prefilled sandbags may be available

sandbags may be available Jenny Lind Yard, 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd. in the parking lot below the shop building (Closes at 3:30pm)

Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District, 8160 Church St., Mokelumne Hill, CA

Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot, 7869 Whiskey Slide Rd.

Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St. – NOTE: prefilled sandbags may be available

sandbags may be available Vista Del Lago Cul-De-Sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago – prefilled sandbags will be available

sandbags will be available Mangili Rd. Cul-De-Sac at Power Up Fitness gym, 145 Mangili Rd. – prefilled sandbags may be available

sandbags may be available Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St.

West Point Volunteer Fire Department, 195 Spink Rd.

Angels Camp, sand and sandbags are available at 200 Monte Verda (behind the Police Department)

Current County and City Road impacts are: