Clients’ Attorney Speaks On Triple Fatal Accident Investigation

Sonora, CA – A local doctor and his wife formally charged for their alleged part in triggering a multi-vehicle crash that killed three and injured three others have turned themselves in.

In a noon interview with Clarke Broadcasting, Sacramento-based attorney Thomas A. Johnson, who is representing Sonora physician Dr. Danny Anderson and his wife, Diane, confirms that the two surrendered themselves earlier this morning and bailed out. As reported here Friday, when the warrants for their arrest were returned back to District Attorney Laura Krieg, she shared that his bail was set at $100,000; hers at $30,000.

Dr. Anderson faces three counts of felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and three counts of reckless driving causing a specific injury as a result of the triple fatal accident that occurred last Oct. 21 on J59/La Grange Road near the Bonds Flat Road intersection.

According to police reports, his deliberate move to cross over the double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic while attempting to pass caused two vehicles to collide. He and his wife are each charged with six counts of hit and run, resulting in death or serious injury to another person; concealing evidence and obstructing an investigation. She is also charged with a felony count of being an accessory to a crime.

Taking Exception To CHP Statements

Attorney Johnson, shares that the CHP’s public communication via its Feb. 17 press release and social media posting about the steps of its investigation, as reported here, do not line up with how his clients described their actions.

Johnson argues, “The [CHP’s] implication that he drove off, was not there, and the CHP figured out he was involved through subsequent investigation using photos and footage, is not accurate.” Johnson maintains that Dr. Anderson turned back to the scene, provided lifesaving efforts to people there and also shared his personal information.

Johnson demurs when asked if the Andersons talked with the CHP at the accident scene or left before officers arrived, stating he has yet to entirely review the case. However, he emphasizes, “My client spoke to the CHP about the crash in the first week of December 2016.”

More Details To Come

When contacted about the investigation this afternoon, CHP Sonora Unit spokesperson Officer Faustino Pulido declined to comment, citing the case was now in the DA’s hands.

Signaling that there are more details of the story yet to come, Johnson adds, “What [Dr. Anderson] said to the people at the scene of the accident will be a significant part of the case.” Johnson says he will not have an accurate estimation until after review and discovery has been done as to how soon the case might, if it does, go to trial.

In the meantime, Johnson adds, he does not know whether or not his clients will continue working at their jobs as the case moves forward, but he does not expect them to publicly speak about the incident or proceedings. In cases like this, he simply remarks, “If you say anything, it is not ever enough.”

