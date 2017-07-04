Arrest Warrants Issued In Triple Fatal Crash

Triple fatal crash on J-59/La Grange Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Clarke Broadcasting has learned that two arrest warrants were issued Friday at 5 p.m. for a local doctor and his wife in connection with a triple fatal crash.

As reported here in February, the CHP identified 69-year-old Dr. Danny Mundall Anderson, an independent physician of internal medicine with medical privileges at Sonora Regional Medical Center, as the driver of an SUV that triggered a multiple-vehicle crash last October on J-59/La Grange Road near the Bonds Flat Road intersection. The incident killed a mother and daughter in one vehicle, and an elderly man in another. Others in both vehicles who survived sustained serious injuries.

County District Attorney Laura Krieg revealed that Dr. Anderson is facing three counts of felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and three counts of reckless driving causing a specific injury.

He and his wife Diane, who was with him at the time, are each charged with six counts of hit and run, resulting in death or serious injury to another person; concealing evidence and obstructing an investigation. His wife is also charged with a felony count of being an accessory to a crime.

The DA would not comment on possible prison time the couple could be facing, based on these charges. However, she added, “The arrest warrants, when they came back signed from the judge, had a $100,000 bail for Dr. Anderson and a $30,000 bail for Diane Anderson.”

Regarding when their arrest might come, DA Krieg stated, “I have been in contact with their attorneys. I have been advised that they plan to turn themselves in to the Tuolumne County Jail — and I would think it’s imminent.”

