Mother Lode Counties Celebrating National Library Week

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are formally recognizing April 9-15 as Library Week.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution last week in honor of National Library Week, and a similar resolution is on the agenda for tomorrow’s Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting.

This week the Tuolumne County Library is highlighting the changing role of libraries and librarians.

Lynn McCormick, Youth Literacy and Outreach Librarian, says, “The library has always been a transformative place. Whatever your interest or need, the library and library staff are here to provide you the resources you need to accomplish your goals and dreams.”

Instead of being a mere warehouse for books, the library offers e-books, technology classes, materials for English learners, programs for job seekers, early childhood and adult literacy programs, teen programs, research tools, internet access, etc.

In the information provided ahead of Tuesday’s Calaveras Supervisors meeting, Librarian Nancy Giddens also notes that the Calaveras County Library and its seven branches have around 100 volunteers. She adds that the library staff strives to assess, define and meet the information and access needs of the county.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association, and libraries across the country, each April.

