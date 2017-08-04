Road Closer Alert In Yosemite Area

Tuolumne County, CA — Sections of a heavily traveled road in the Yosemite National Park area have been shut down as they have been flagged for being a bumpy and possibly dangerous ride.

The Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency reports several stretches of Evergreen Road from Highway 120 to the Evergreen Lodge. County official reports major damaged to the road from heavy traffic has forced the shut downs to allow for repairs. Detour signs have been posted at both the highway and lodge. County officials say it is unknown when the work will be completed and the roadway will reopen.

