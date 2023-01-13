Structure Fire In Burson Caused By Generator

Burson, CA– Calaveras firefighters responded to a structure fire in Burson on Fitzgerald street. Upon arrival, firefighters found that a shed/shop next to the home was on fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be a generator that had been placed too close to the structure.

The following generator safety tips can be used to prevent this accident or a similar one from occurring. When using a generator, it is crucial to keep the exhaust system at least 10 feet away from any structures to prevent a fire from starting. Additionally, generators should never be used inside a home, garage, or shed, as the exhaust fumes can be deadly. It’s important to make sure that the generator is placed on a dry surface and protected from the elements, as moisture can cause the generator to malfunction and start a fire. It’s also important to keep the generator in a well-ventilated area to prevent carbon monoxide buildup.

It is also highly recommended to have a carbon monoxide detector in the vicinity of the generator and to always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for safe operation. It’s also important to remember that generators should be turned off and unplugged when not in use. This can prevent potential hazards, such as a fire or carbon monoxide buildup, from occurring.