Fatal Crash On Highway 108 East Of Oakdale

Fatal crash on Highway 108 in Oakdale area View Slideshow

(2 Photos)

Oakdale, CA — The CHP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred late this afternoon on Highway 108 near South Stearns Road.

The CHP reports that the incident, involving a semi-truck and two other vehicles, occurred around 4:45pm. There was a fatality resulting from the crash. The CHP reports that westbound Highway 108 traffic is moving freely, but eastbound traffic is being diverted along Stearns Road. Travel with caution in the area this evening and be prepared for a delay. No further information is immediately available.

