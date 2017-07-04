Utility Work To Slow Downtown Sonora Traffic

Road closed sign Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Inclement weather is extending a local contractor’s time on the job, which is expected to impact downtown traffic early next week.

According to the owner of Matt Burgess Construction, both next Monday and Tuesday, South Stewart Street will be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. to complete underground utility work already in progress.

Burgess says detour signs will again be posted and that while the workaround route is a brief one, the work zone does noticeably slow traffic through town at times. Motorists should therefore anticipate travel delays.

Written by Tori James If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.