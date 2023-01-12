Middle Of January Events And Fundraisers

Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall View Photo

There are several events happening in the Mother Lode this weekend.

The Horsetail Falls Event in Yosemite National Park is in February but if you’re planning on visiting on a weekend in February to see the waterfall – or anything else in the park – set your alarms for tomorrow morning January 13, at 8 am to get reservations. The first 50% of reservations for the last three weekends in February (i.e., Feb. 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26) become available online at Recreation.gov. The remaining 50% will be released at 8 am Pacific Time two days before the reservation date (e.g., the remaining 50% for February 10 become available 8 am on February 8.) No reservations are required for the first weekend in February (Feb. 3-5).

Get your tickets ready for the Soroptimist International of Twain Harte’s annual Crab Feed at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall on Saturday, January 14th. Feast on clam chowder, pasta, salad and all you can eat crab, and dessert. Ticket information is in the event listing here.

The Copperopolis Community Center is holding their 36th Annual Wine Tasting; “First Taste of the Year” on Saturday from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The event will be at the Historic Union Guard Armory located at 695 Main Street, Copperopolis. Details are in the event listing here.

The Columbia Jazz Artist Series kicks off their 2023 season with a Saturday performance at 2 pm at the Murphys Creek Theatre. Guitarist Johnny Valdes will be the featured artist performing with the Mario Flores Jazz Band and the Columbia Big Band. The show invites professional jazz artists to perform with local musicians. The evening will showcase Santana tunes, vocal selections and Latin grooves, Rod Harris, director of the program says, “We’ll save room in the back for dancing.”



The Columbia Jazz Artist Series will continue throughout the year in a variety of venues. Next up is the Annual Jazz Festival planned for Friday and Saturday, February 3 and 4, 2023. Details about all the music are in the event listing here.

The Big Game Party contest kicked off this week on KKBN 93.5FM. You can enter to win a $300 gift card from Grocery Outlet in Sonora, food from Papa Murphy’s, a gift card from Sonora Trading Post and a big screen TV from Middleton’s. Enter to win at Middleton’s in Angels Camp, Sonora Trading Post, and Papa Murphy’s by Safeway. The rules are listed here.

As detailed here the Mother Lode Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will be this Sunday at 2pm in the Sonora High School Gymnasium.

The restaurant of the month for January is Mike’s Pizza of Sonora, get all their details here.

Check out the movie times at local theaters, and Sonora Christmas Town Events that are planned. The Columbia Ice Skating Park is open as detailed here. Skiers and snowboarders check out local webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.