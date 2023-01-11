Mother Lode Martin Luther King Jr Celebration Returning

Mother Lode Martin Luther King Jr Celebration View Photo

Sonora, CA — One of the longstanding community events in Tuolumne County is returning this weekend after a three-year Covid-related hiatus.

The Mother Lode Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will be this Sunday at 2pm in the Sonora High School Gymnasium. Committee member Pat Cervelli says it will mark the 26th year of the event, adding, “This year the theme is celebrating the Mother Lode’s Commitment to equity, fairness and justice.”

It will feature a panel discussion with local residents Andrea-Victoria Lisbon, Stephanie Beaver-Guzman, Thomas Moraitis, and Nikki Coleman.

Emily Kroeze, a Sonora High Student, and Terra Manthorne, will also perform songs of protest. Cervelli adds that the “Laurie Bailey Social Justice Award” will be presented to the Sonora City Council’s Social Equity Committee.

The event, which is often well attended, is free, and there will be a reception, with refreshments, to follow afterward.