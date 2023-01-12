Senator Alvarado Gil Receives Committee Assignments

Sacramento, CA — The Mother Lode’s recently elected state Senator, Marie Alvarado Gil, has received her assignments for the new legislative session.

Notably, Alvarado Gil, a Democrat, will be the Chair of the Human Services Committee.

She says, “I am honored to be chosen to lead the Human Services Committee and be an active member in the other six committees. I am ready to get to work and eager to collaborate with my colleagues to create bipartisan policy solutions for both California and the 4th Senate District.”

Other committees in which Alvarado Gil will be a member include Agriculture, Business, Professions and Economic Development, Governmental Organization, Insurance, Military and Veterans Affairs, and the Joint Committee on Fairs Allocation and Classification.

Alvarado Gil, who resides in Amador County, was recently sworn into office.

District Four includes the counties of Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Inyo, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Mono, Nevada , Placer, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne.