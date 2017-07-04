Drought Over In Most Of California: Not Tuolumne County

Heavy rain in Sonora Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — Governor Jerry Brown lifted the State of Emergency order related to the drought in all but four counties in California.

The declared State of Emergency continues in Tuolumne, Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties. Those areas have been hit hard with well failures, and the counties have programs that supply emergency drinking water to impacted residents. Locally, Tuolumne County has been working with ATCAA to supply water, and the continuation of the emergency declaration will allow the program to continue. Tuolumne County officials report that 128 people are receiving water, and the program is currently set to run through June 30. The county will continue to work with those customers to help them receive supply after the June 30 date. It has been widespread, but the hardest hit areas have included Quartz-Stent, Cold Springs, Mi Wuk Village, Tuttletown and Jackass Hill.

The Governor reports that all areas of the state must continue to maintain water reporting requirements and prohibitions on wasteful practices, including things like watering during rainfall and hosing off sidewalks.

The Governor says, “Conservation must remain a way of life.”

The state will continue to coordinate a statewide response to the unprecedented bark beetle outbreak in drought stressed forests.

