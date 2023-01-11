Extreme Wind Event And Tornado Confirmed By Weather Service

Downed power pole and lines close a section of Hogan Dam Road in Calaveras County View Photo

Milton, Calaveras CA — The National Weather Service has confirmed that the severe thunderstorm yesterday moved a large horse barn in Oakdale and qualified briefly as the lowest level of tornado, an EF-1 in Calaveras as it crossed Hogan Dam Road.

On January 10, 2023 the early morning severe thunderstorm that moved across the San Joaquin Valley and into the Sierra foothills caused an emergency alert to be issued. The warning was in effect from 3:43 AM until 4:15 AM. The alert gave 17 minutes of lead time for the Stanislaus County wind damage and 27 minutes of lead time for the Calaveras County tornado. The warning text mentioned severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage.

At approximately 4:02 AM six miles east of Oakdale, a large horse barn was picked up and moved over a five foot fence, damaging two trees. Neighboring properties had minor roof damage to barns. No other damage was reported. Based on information from property owners Courtney Carpenter, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist details, “this was determined to be straight-line wind damage with estimated peak wind speeds of 75 mph.”

To the northeast, at approximately 4:10 AM six miles north east of Milton, in Calaveras a brief EF-1 tornado touched down near a small reservoir and Hogan Dam Road and continued Northeast for approximately 0.4 miles. It caused extensive tree damage to white oak and pine trees with trees uprooted and topped. An approximate tornado path length of 0.4 miles with a path width of 50 yards and max winds of 90 mph was identified. The specific starting point was 38.0834/-120.7581, ending point 38.0882/-120.7545. All evidence, including radar, was viewed and evaluated in coordination with Calaveras County Office or Emergency Services and the property owner.

Carpenter states “The radar at the time indicated a line of strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and areas of rotation on the storm and other storms across the area. This is not uncommon and the vast majority of weakly rotating storms do not produce a tornado.”