Proactive Grants And More From The Sonora Area Foundation

Darrell Slocum Enlarge

Sonora, CA – The Executive Director for the Sonora Area Foundation, Darrell Slocum, provides an update on his first six months with the Foundation. Details are in his newest blog where he mentions the theme of his early tenure in 2016 was proactive grants, initiated by the Foundation Board. Recipients included the Smile Keepers program ($25,000), Children’s Holiday Party ($15,000), Sonora Vets Helping Vets ($10,000) and a grant to Tuolumne County of $150,000 in support of their effort to expand the soccer fields at Standard Park. Slocum notes his recent activities have included meetings with donors and potential donors, presentations to community groups, and representing the Foundation at local events. He says, “It’s been nothing short of amazing working with those associated with the Foundation,” and especially praises Lin Freer who celebrated her 20th anniversary with the Foundation in March.

Slocum provides details on the inaugural Senior Family Forum, a free community event put on by the Sonora Area Foundation. He calls it “a fast paced morning of presentations by local experts on issues critical to our senior citizens and their families.” The event will be held at the Sierra Bible Church and is listed in our events calendar here on May 3rd. Read Slocum’s blog “News From The Sonora Area Foundation” with more details here.

