Sonora Police Department Investigating Hit-And-Run Crash

Sonora Police Department Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that a “large white Dodge pickup” caused a three vehicle crash last night on Restano Way, and then fled the scene.

It happened at around 9:50pm at the Mono Way intersection. The PD reports that the Dodge truck hit a GMC Yukon, which then hit a Ford sedan. The victims stated that the responsible vehicle had a very loud engine, which leads the police department to believe that it may be diesel powered. There were parts from the pickup truck left at the crash scene, and the police department continues to actively investigate the incident. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8141.

Written by BJ Hansen.