Storm System Spurs Power Outages And School Delays

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — A powerful storm system passed through the region overnight and into the early morning hours bringing heavy rain, hail, and lightning.

PG&E reports that it has left behind thousands of customers without power.

The outages are impacting various schools today, click here for the latest information. Make sure to refresh the school page throughout the morning because it will be updated as additional information comes into the news center.

There are outages just about everywhere, including Sonora, Groveland, Tuolumne, Mono Vista, Angels Camp, Murphys, Railroad Flat, Glencoe and Mokelumne Hill. PG&E is not giving an estimated restoration time for most of the outages because they are so widespread. PG&E reports that there are well over 10,000 customers without power between the two-county Tuolumne and Calaveras region.

The storm system has also left behind some traffic hazards like downed trees and isolated rockslides, so allow yourself extra time when traveling today. There was even a very brief Tornado Warning (expired at 4am) for the region, during the brunt of the storm.

For the latest weather warnings from the National Weather Service, click here.

