PG&E: Be Prepared For Power Outages

PG&E crews working on downed power lines Enlarge

Sonora, CA — With a spring storm system projected to hit the region late tonight and continuing into Saturday, PG&E is warning customers to be ready for potential power outages.

PG&E Senior Vice President Pat Hogan says, “Many Californians were looking forward to breaking out our sun glasses after a long winter, but we encourage everyone to have a plan for this week’s late-season storm and to be prepared for outages that could occur as a result of wet, windy weather conditions. We’re prepared to work around the clock to restore service safely and as quickly as possible.”

PG&E encourages residents to resupply emergency kits, never touch downed wires, stay clear of moving water, and be aware of any potential nearby hazard trees.

To read the latest information from the National Weather Service about the incoming weather, click here.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. During heat or snow, overburdened electric cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment can fail. Be safe, never touch a downed power-line or electrical equipment. For our yellow page listings of local power providers click here.