Sierra Storm Warning, Mother Lode High Wind Watch

Snow At Dodge Ridge Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada from 6 PM tonight through 6 PM Saturday.

Total snow accumulations will range from half a foot to one foot above the 4,500 foot elevation. Two to four feet of snow is expected above 8,000 feet.

Additionally, a High Wind Watch has been issued for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from this evening through Saturday afternoon.

Potentially damaging winds and periods of heavy precipitation are expected. Strong winds could topple poles and uproot trees. Loose or unsecured items may be blown away. Travel will become difficult.

Winds of forty mph are likely in the Mother Lode and the Central Valley with gusts up to sixty mph.

In the Sierra, winds of twenty-five to thirty-five mph are expected. High wind gusts up to seventy-five mph will create periods of white out conditions with very low visibility in heavy snowfall.

A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur.

A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel difficult. Only travel if necessary. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Written by Mark Truppner.