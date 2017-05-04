Two People Arrested For Drug Sales

Jamestown, CA — A deputy ran a vehicle’s plate early Wednesday morning and discovered its registration was suspended that prompting a traffic stop in Jamestown, which resulted in a drug bust.
Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials report a deputy pulled over a 2001 Saturn just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 18000 block of Highway 108 in Jamestown. A records check was made on the four occupants. The driver, 34-year-old Christopher Weber of Modesto, had a suspended license and was on probation out of Stanislaus County. A search was made of the Weber, the car and purse of 23-year-old passenger Danielle Swift. It turned up two baggies of methamphetamine, a hypodermic needle and ten plastic baggies.
The two were arrested and taken to the Tuolumne County Jail. While being booked Swift admitted she had a glass smoking pipe hidden in her bra and a baggie of meth in her rear pants pocket.
Weber was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, substance for sale and driving with a suspended license. Swift faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
The total meth found amounted to around three grams, according to sheriff’s officials.