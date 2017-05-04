Caltrans Begins Spring Cleaning

Sonora, CA — Although another storm system is forecast for the region beginning Thursday through Saturday, Caltrans has launched its spring clearing of Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 89 Monitor Pass.

Maintenance crews will plow snow, clear debris, inspect the roadway and make the appropriate improvements to ensure the public’s safety, according to Caltrans. The plan is to open the closure gates at Eagle Meadows and Kennedy Meadows upon reaching those points on Highway 108. Caltrans intends to notify the public when each gate officially opens, which the goal is in time for the beginning of trout season on Saturday, April 29. Caltrans has one request of the public; it asks that no pedestrians, bicyclists or other vehicles go beyond the closure gates while maintenance crews are conducting clearing operations.

Caltrans adds that crews will begin clearing Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass later this month. Yosemite National Park, which maintains Highway 120 Tioga Pass, has not yet released any cleaning schedule for that roadway.

You can find out road conditions anytime by going to myMotherlode.com’s homepage and clicking on traffic.

