Update: Vegetation Fire In Tuolumne County

Update at 2:30 p.m.: Cal Fire reports plenty of smoke but no escaped debris burn in the Chinese Camp area. Firefighters responded to the 9,900 block of Highway 120, a half a mile from the Chinese Camp Elementary School for a report of a vegetation fire. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials report the school was in session at the time but was not threatened. Cal Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff updates, “The call came in to a possible escaped debris burn, upon arrival fire personnel found that the fire itself was contained to the pile. However, it was causing a lot of smoke and obviously local residents were concerned.”

The debris pile was reportedly very large and the smoke caused visibility problems for motorists along Highway 120 and 49 until firefighters were able to reduce the flames. Shoff adds, “Even though we are in open burn that if you are going to be burning a debris pile no household trash or garbage can be burned outside at residents. Burning can only be done on permissive burn days, that you have a water supply close to the burn site, an adult should always be in attendance with a shovel nearby and no burning shall be undertaken unless weather conditions, especially the windy, can be considered safe.”

Original post at 2 p.m.: Chinese Camp, CA — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in Tuolumne County.

Cal Fire reports that it is an escaped debris burn in Chinese Camp in the 9,900 block of Highway 120 across from the Chinese Camp Elementary School. There is no word on size, rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

