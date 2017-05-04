County Approves Work Plan For Marijuana Committee

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s newly formed marijuana working group will hold its first meeting next week, so the Supervisors approved a work plan in anticipation.

The committee was formed in response to the passage of Proposition 64, which allows residents to grow and possess up to six marijuana plants. Over the short term, Tuolumne County has placed a ban on the commercial sale of marijuana.

The five members of the working group will be District Three Supervisor Evan Royce, District One Supervisor Sherri Brennan, Planning Commissioner Jerry Baker, local marijuana cultivator Kira Tucker and former CHP Lt. Commander Scott Clamp.

Community Resources Agency Director David Gonzalves told the supervisors, “These are public meetings they are going to have. They are going to take input. I assume it is going to take some time to get that direction back to the board on how to move forward.”

The first part of the county approved work plan focuses on educating the members about current medical marijuana rules, Proposition 64, the Brown Act and other items.

The second part of the work plan focuses on questions the committee must address. They include the following:

-Should the county allow more than six non-medical plants?

-Should non-medical personal grows be allowed outdoors?

-Should non-medical indoor grows be subject to the same restrictions as medical indoor cultivation?

-Should non-medical outdoor grows be subject to the same restrictions as medical outdoor cultivation?

-Should medical and non-medical plants be aggregate? (For example, will 12 plants be allowed total for medical use, or 12 plants for medical and an additional six for non-medical)

-Should landlord consent be a requirement for non-medical grows?

-Any other issues related to personal cultivation (medical or non-medical) that arise through the discussion of the Marijuana Working Group.

The plan was approved with a 5-0 vote.

The first working group meeting is April 12 at 1:30pm in the supervisors meeting room in downtown Sonora.

