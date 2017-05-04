Traffic Hazards In Tuolumne County

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Sonora, CA — There are some morning incidents slowing traffic in the Mother Lode. An ambulance was dispatched to a crash on Highway 108 near Mill Villa Road. As of 10am, it is blocking the westbound lane and a portion of the eastbound lane, according to the CHP. Avoid the area if possible or be prepared for a delay.

In addition, an ambulance is responding to a reported crash on Covey Circle, near Cabezut Road in Sonora. Be prepared for activity in that area as well.

Also in Tuolumne County, there was reportedly some wet cement dumped in the highway, on Highway 49 near the Stevenot Bridge. The county roads department is responding to investigate the situation.

