Citizens Complaint Revealed Illegal Pot Grow

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials say work being done on the property prompted a neighbor to question code violations and resulted in nearly a thousand pot plants being confiscated.

A Calaveras County Code Enforcement investigation of a property on the 1000 block of Highway 49 near San Andreas discovered that the property housed an unregistered marijuana grow and there was no permit for grading work that was being done on the land. Deputies were called in to help carried out a search warrant of the property and discover 940 marijuana plants with a street value estimated at about $282,000. No suspects were found at the site and the investigation is ongoing.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.