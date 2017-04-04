Quantcast
Citizens Complaint Revealed Illegal Pot Grow

04/04/2017 7:33 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials say work being done on the property prompted a neighbor to question code violations and resulted in nearly a thousand pot plants being confiscated.

A Calaveras County Code Enforcement investigation of a property on the 1000 block of Highway 49 near San Andreas discovered that the property housed an unregistered marijuana grow and there was no permit for grading work that was being done on the land. Deputies were called in to help carried out a search warrant of the property and discover 940 marijuana plants with a street value estimated at about $282,000. No suspects were found at the site and the investigation is ongoing.

