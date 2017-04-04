Marijuana Grower Robbed At Gunpoint

Wilseyville, CA – A marijuana grower was the target of a robbery where the thieves not only made off with a huge pot stash but also the growers truck.

Deputies were alerted to the robbery at a home in the 3000 block of Railroad Flat Road in Wilseyville just after 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a man yelling for help. Inside the house, deputies discovered a 36-year-old man who had been tied up lying on the floor. He told them that around midnight three to five masked Hispanic suspects armed with long guns forced their way into his home. He claims the suspects took more than 100 pounds of processed marijuana, a large sum of cash and his silver Toyota Tacoma truck. It was found later that day on a property outside of Mokelumne Hill off Highway 49. Whether those two locations are linked to the crime, Sgt. Anthony Eberhardt tells Clarke Broadcasting, “The entire scene is being looked at from all avenues to see if there is any connection.”

The victim also noted that the suspects spoke English during the robbery. Additionally, Sgt. Eberhardt notes that the sheriff’s office had earlier denied the victim’s application to grow marijuana and he could face charges for an illegal grow. If anyone has details regarding this incident please contact the sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (209) 754-6030.

