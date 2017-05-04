Todd Schroeder Returns To Sonora High School

Sonora High School logo Enlarge

Musician and Composer Todd Schroeder (SHS class of ’84) will return to the Mother Lode on Saturday April 8th for the Young Artist Grant Benefit Concert at Sonora High School.

Schroeder

Each time Schroeder performs at Sonora High School, he plays on the school’s 1964 Model B Steinway Grand Piano. This is the same piano that Schroeder learned to play as a student. The piano has been completely refurbished, at a 2009 fundraising cost of $16,000.00.

“At one time, I tried to stay away from my series of concerts,” says Schroeder, “but Sonora is my heart, my home, my roots and my school. I am more passionate than ever before about giving back to the community.”

Joining Schroeder on the stage this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. will be Kevin Fischer, Carrie Schroeder and Wendy Tuttle.

David Burnham will also be there. Burnham was last seen on Broadway in “Wicked,” playing Fiyero, a role that he originated in the show. He was also in the original cast of “The Light in the Piazza” on Broadway.

Henry Phillips also returns to Sonora after a few years absence. Phillips recently released a movie called “Punching Henry”

Additionally, Broadway World award winner Robyn Spangler will take the Sonora High School Auditorium Stage. Spangler won the 2011 Broadway World’s Award for Best Female Cabaret Artist in Los Angeles and was nominated for Best Tribute Show by Broadway World’s New York Cabaret Community.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Please call (209) 532-5511 ext 112 or stop by the front office of Sonora Hugh School during school days for ticket information.

Proceeds will help fund grants for graduating seniors to further their studies in fine arts.

Written by Mark Truppner.