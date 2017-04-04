Water Conservation Rebate Dollars To Help Locals Go Low-flow

Sonora, CA — Flush with the success of securing $600,000 in conservation grant monies two water districts are launching rebates for certain water-saving products.

As Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) spokesperson Lisa Westbrook explains, all Tuolumne County residents are now eligible for a rebate of up to $125 when they purchase a toilet and/or a showerhead that bear specific approval marks.

“TUD and Twain Harte Community Service District (THCSD), in partnership with the Tuolumne County Resource Conservation District, are offering a rebate of up to $100 for one Watersense labeled toilet and up to $25 for one Watersense labeled showerhead,” Westbrook explains. Some models, she adds, may even be priced under the rebate amounts.

Applications with receipts dated as of January 1, 2017 are eligible for the rebate. The program is scheduled to run through the end of November 2018.

Westwood points to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates, which indicate that replacing just one conventional toilet and one conventional showerhead that are Watersense-certified could save an average American household nearly 16 thousand gallons of water per year.

The funding comes as part of an earlier $8.1 million grant awarded to the Tuolumne-Stanislaus Integrated Regional Water Management Region for drought related projects from the Department of Water Resources. Of the projects, Tuolumne County Resource Conservation District (TCRCD) received over $3 million dollars for a regional water conservation program.

For additional details, THCSD customers may email info@twainhartecsd.com. All other Tuolumne County residents should contact lisaw@tudwater.com.

Westbrook also states that applications will be available this weekend from the TUD booth during the Home & Garden Show at the Motherlode Fairgrounds.

