Free Reforestation Workshop

Dead trees along HWY 108 Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The high tree mortality has left barren tracks along the landscape of Tuolumne County and now forest landowners and foresters are getting tips from the experts regarding reforestation.

Hosts of the Reforestation Workshop include Cal Fire, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and UC Extension. It will be held at the Ambulance, Fire and EOC Facility located at 18440 Striker Court off Tuolumne Road in Sonora on Friday, April 7th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers provided this schedule for the workshop:

Reforestation in the Sierras following High Tree Mortality for private nonindustrial landowners:

1. Introduction

2. Stand dynamics following heavy mortality – Susie Kocher – UC Extension

Lessons learned from similar mortality experiences in the Rocky Mountains and BC

Options and possible outcomes of taking action now.

3. Reforestation basics

What’s left? Assessment of natural regeneration both in density and desirability of species – Guy Anderson – CAL FIRE

Planting stock/ nursery program development – Selection of planting stock – Dorus Goidsenhoven – CAL FIRE

How to order trees, site preparation, and how to plant trees – Mark Egbert, RCD

Post planting Treatments– Zolt Katay– CALFIRE

30 Minute Lunch Break – Bring Bag lunch

4. Reforestation Cost share opportunities

CFIP program and funding –Zolt Katay– CAL FIRE

EQIP program and funding- Bobette Parsons –– NRCS

5. Questions

RSVP’s are due by Wednesday, April 5th to Susie Kocher, University of California Cooperative Extension, sdkocher@ucanr.edu or (530)542-2571.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.