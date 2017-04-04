Calaveras Community Foundation Awards $71,000 In Grants

Calaveras Community Foundation Office Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — The non-profit Calaveras Community Foundation has awarded 13 grants totaling over $71,000.

The four initiatives the organization identified for 2017 are Aging in Place for Seniors, STEM, County Youth and Community Enrichment.

Notably, $34,613 was divided between six groups that help California’s aging senior population. They include Common Ground Senior Services Meals on Wheels program, the Good Samaritan Neighbor to Neighbor Food Pantry in Valley Springs, Murphys Senior Center’s “Lunch and Learn” program, Sierra Hope in Angels Camp, the Tri-Dam Lions Club in Valley Springs and the Copperopolis Food Pantry. The money for these groups came from funds made in memory of Lloyd Federlein, via the San Francisco Foundation.

Two STEM related initiatives received a combined $10,655. Money was contributed from the Jackson Rancheria Casino and Hotel Community Fund. The money will go towards Gardens to Grow In’s “STEM through Agriculture” program available to all K-12 students in the Calaveras Unified School District and Toyon Middle School’s “Dreaming of a Makerspace” program.

$6,720 went to the Friends of Railroad Flat School for music lessons, and the purchase of violins, for Railroad Flat, West Point and Mokelumne Hill students.

$19,015 will benefit four projects via the foundation’s Community Enrichment Initiative. Funding will benefit the Gold Rush Writer’s Conference, Murphys Old Timers Museum, Manzanita Writers Press and for the rehab of the Three Senses Trail at Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

Written by BJ Hansen.