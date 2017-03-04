April Showers, Snow & Wind Later This Week

An approaching storm system will bring rain, wind and heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada mountains Friday and into the weekend.

Weekend travelers should plan ahead to make alternate travel plans and prepare for winter mountain weather. Mountain travel delays and chain controls are expected late in the week, which will affect weekend travel plans.

Some of the impacts in both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley will include slick roads due to rain. This will will bring longer commute times Friday.

Windy conditions on Friday may bring travel difficulties and localized power outages late in the week.

According to the National Weather Service, the stormy weather returns late Thursday and into the weekend. The heaviest precipitation will occur Friday into Friday night. The snow levels will initially begin around the major pass levels before dropping to 3,000 feet by the weekend.

Central Valley thunderstorms are possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons.

Written by Mark Truppner.