Council To Pick Up Discussion On Energy Plan

Sonora, CA — At tonight’s Sonora City Council meeting there will be continued talk about whether to allow the Sierra Business Council create an Energy Action Plan for the city. The end goal would be to reduce the city government’s energy costs. Primary funding for the effort would come from fees paid by PG&E ratepayers across the state, however, it would also potentially require anywhere from 20-40 hours of staff time. The council will be tasked with deciding whether that investment is worth the end reward.

In other business, the council will hear an annual report on its General Plan 2020.

In addition, the City Council will convene into closed session at 4:30pm to hear the latest information about ongoing negotiations to purchase the Corner Gas property at 852 Mono Way. The property is needed to complete the widening of the Greenley Road and Mono Way intersection.

The regular session portion starts at 5pm at City Hall.

Written by BJ Hansen.