Twain Harte, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a shooting in Twain Harte today.

Limited details are available at this time, but it happened on Wanita Way. The Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a disturbance at a home. The office reports that one person was injured via gunshot, and one suspect was taken into custody. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

Written by BJ Hansen.

If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.