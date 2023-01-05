Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode

Thursday Power Outages In Mother Lode View Photo

Sonora, CA — With the storm system passing through the region, there are widespread power outages in the Mother Lode.

The largest is impacting 2,176 customers up the Highway 4 corridor in Calaveras County. Areas without power include Vallecito, parts of Murphys, Forest Meadows, Hathaway Pines, and Avery. The outage started at 9:40 last night and PG&E says it is unclear when it will be restored. Around that same time, 77 lost power near Pool Station Road and about 40 in Rancho Calaveras.

Near Lake Tulloch, on the Tuolumne County side, there are 137 without electricity, and between Moccasin and Coulterville there are 313. In Amador County, near Comanche Reservoir and Pine Grove, there are thousands without electricity.

PG&E is not giving an estimated restoration time for any of the outages as crews are stretched thin and also responding to incidents throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley.

