Update: Some Waking Up To No Electricity This Morning

PG&E outage in Bear Valley area of Alpine County View Photos

Update at 10:55 a.m.: PG&E has restored power to all but 52 of the nearly 300 customers without lights in the Bear Valley area of Alpine County, but now there is a new outage in Calaveras County. It is in Valley Springs in the La Contenta Golf Course area, impacting 318 customers. Both outages have been blamed on the weather, with no specific details being given. Their restoration time is listed as “to be announced.”

Original post at 7:15 a.m.: Alpine County, CA – PG&E reports that nearly 300 Alpine County customers are without power this morning.

The lights went out just before 5 a.m. in the Bear Valley area and along Highway 4 and the Calaveras County line. The outage is impacting 281 customers, mostly in the Bear Valley Village area. The utility reported that the wet weather is to blame for the outage but did not specify the exact problem. PG&E added that no estimate of repair time is currently available.