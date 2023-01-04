Atmospheric River Arrives Today

Heavy rain, associated with an atmospheric river, may lead to flooding across most of northern and central California.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, the entire San Joaquin Valley, Mariposa County and Yosemite National Park through Friday morning.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high and are expected to rise with more heavy rain.

You should be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park (outside of the Yosemite Valley floor) from 7 AM this morning until 4 AM Friday.

The snow levels will begin around 4,000 to 5,500 feet this morning, but will rise to 6,500 to 8,000 feet by tonight, then lower to around 5,000 to 6,000 feet by early Thursday.

The total heavy snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation, will range from half-a-foot to four feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Winds will gust as high as fifty-five to eighty-five mph.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Speaking of winds, a High Wind Warning has been issued for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley from 10 AM this morning until 4 PM Thursday afternoon. A Wind Advisory has also been issued for the central San Joaquin Valley and the Mariposa County foothills, from 10 AM this morning until 5 AM Thursday morning.

The strongest winds will be later this afternoon into Thursday morning.

Southeast winds of twenty to forty mph, with gusts ranging from fifty to seventy mph are expected.

Secure outdoor objects as the gusty winds could blow them around.

Saturated soils and damaging winds will allow for trees to topple more easily during this wind event. Both tree limbs and power lines may be blown down. Widespread power outages are expected.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use caution if you must drive.